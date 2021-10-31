ByteNext (BNU) Price Tops $0.0979 on Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0979 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $6,824.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00069749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00073652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00105143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,459.18 or 1.00056215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.63 or 0.06946114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022736 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

