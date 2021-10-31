C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 126,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $5,839,322.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,758,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,690,204 shares of company stock worth $80,106,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in C3.ai by 61.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in C3.ai by 31.3% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 261.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -50.13. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

