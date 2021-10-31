Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 5.9% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

BATS JAMF opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.