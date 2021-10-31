Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,528,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

DM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

NYSE:DM opened at $6.99 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

