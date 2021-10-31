Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Oatly Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist cut Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 27.43.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 12.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 15.72. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 12.84 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.