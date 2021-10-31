Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 359,010 LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 359,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $11.98 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. On average, analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

