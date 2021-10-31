Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.89.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cabot by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.