Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 138,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Cabot worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,372,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,153,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,649,000 after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBT opened at $53.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Cabot’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

