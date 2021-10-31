Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

