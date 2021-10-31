Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $12.20 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.7% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

