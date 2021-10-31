Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.80 Million Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $94.22 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

