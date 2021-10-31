Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,867 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,476,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 117,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,033 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.