Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 0.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,260.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,000.

IGV stock opened at $439.06 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.63.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

