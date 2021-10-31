Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Calavo Growers worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 546,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $40.20 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $710.74 million, a PE ratio of 98.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

