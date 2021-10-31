Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.
OTCMKTS CLNFF opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $52.50.
Calian Group Company Profile
