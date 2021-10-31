Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLNFF opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.