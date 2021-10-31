California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Announces Earnings Results

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Shares of California BanCorp stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.26. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in California BanCorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

