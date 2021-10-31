California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $38,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.64.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $392.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.67. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.70 and a 12-month high of $395.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

