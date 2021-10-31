California State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.97 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of CarMax worth $36,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

KMX stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.79 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

