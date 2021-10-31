California State Teachers Retirement System Has $47.64 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $47,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ball by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Ball by 110.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 432,389 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $16,321,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $1,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.12. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

