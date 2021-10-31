California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $42,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $149.59 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

