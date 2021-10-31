California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,107 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,107 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $40,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

DLTR stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.