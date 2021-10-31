California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,948 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Generac worth $45,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $44,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $498.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.04 and its 200-day moving average is $394.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $510.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.59.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

