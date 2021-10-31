California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,034 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Hess worth $41,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

HES stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.