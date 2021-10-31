Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.460-$1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.340-$5.400 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.10. The stock had a trading volume of 783,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,343. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

