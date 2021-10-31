Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.340-$5.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.460-$1.520 EPS.

CPT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $164.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.97.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.56.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.