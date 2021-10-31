Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.340-$5.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.460-$1.520 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.10. The stock had a trading volume of 783,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,343. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $164.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 137.06, a PEG ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.56.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

