Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $359.08 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $359,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $345.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.76 and a 200-day moving average of $327.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.44.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

