Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 295,518 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,518 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Eli Lilly and worth $322,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 498,374 shares of company stock worth $129,889,242 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $254.76 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $243.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

