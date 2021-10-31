Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 287,592 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287,592 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $891,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $319.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $217.28 and a 12-month high of $322.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

