Canfor Pulp Products’ (CFX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

CFX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$6.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of C$438.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$334.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

