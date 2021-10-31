Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Update

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 486,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 42.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,517 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after purchasing an additional 913,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 50.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after buying an additional 783,856 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 417.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 908,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,012,000 after purchasing an additional 733,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $25,198,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. 392,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,455. Cannae has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

