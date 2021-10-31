Capital International Investors Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 729,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,238,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 327,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,751,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.09 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

