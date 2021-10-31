Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 8,639 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up 1.4% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Vale were worth $25,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vale by 3.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

NYSE VALE opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.65%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

