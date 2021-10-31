Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 20,272 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period. NovoCure accounts for 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $18,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 22.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 13,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 77.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 11.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in NovoCure by 24.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 148,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $102.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.76. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,050.99 and a beta of 1.18.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,806 shares of company stock worth $4,358,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.