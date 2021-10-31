Capital International Ltd. CA Has $13.87 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $311.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.47. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

