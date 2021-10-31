Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 12,100 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $48,439,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.