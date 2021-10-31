Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 203 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.34. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.41 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.