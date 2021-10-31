Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 38,657 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,657 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

