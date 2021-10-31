Capital International Sarl Cuts Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204,473 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 511.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

GGB opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.