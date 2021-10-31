Capital International Sarl Has $16.40 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,114.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $800.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $707.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $1,115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 580.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,597 shares of company stock worth $84,508,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

