Capital International Sarl Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $211.03 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.58 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,375 shares of company stock valued at $721,244. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

