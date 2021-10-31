Capital International Sarl Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital International Investors grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

