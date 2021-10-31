Capital International Sarl Sells 20,221 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,221 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

