Capital International Sarl Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,773 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $220.55 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.80 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.35. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

