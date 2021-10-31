Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $192.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.47.

Shares of COF stock opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,144,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

