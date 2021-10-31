Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.76.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $53.24 on Friday. Capri has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,641,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,345,000 after buying an additional 309,729 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 9.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,303,000 after buying an additional 360,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

