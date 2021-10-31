Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Hits $2.47 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Cardano has a market cap of $65.57 billion and approximately $2.47 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003204 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00040751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00103951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.77 or 0.00443535 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00047676 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021760 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,656,112,930 coins and its circulating supply is 33,271,310,416 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

