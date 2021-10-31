Cardlytics (CDLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Cardlytics has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDLX opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.53. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total transaction of $352,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,895,601.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 19,750 shares valued at $1,820,895. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

