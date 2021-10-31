Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares downgraded Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS CGJTF traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.35. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.65. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $186.62.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

