CargoX Market Capitalization Achieves $49.78 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $49.78 million and $71,491.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00225866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00096588 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.